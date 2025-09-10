Flybar Soars Into a New Category with ImaginAir: Character Ride-Ons Inspired by Parade Magic
Flybar’s ImaginAir ride-ons bring parade-inspired fun to kids, featuring Spider-Man, Minnie Mouse, and Bluey for active imaginative play.”
Building on its success redefining bumper car play for the home, Flybar introduces a groundbreaking new ride-on experience. Children ages 2-5 can climb aboard their favorite characters, spin 360 degrees, and glide effortlessly into a world of imaginative storytelling. The launch collection, available exclusively on Walmart.com, features immersive designs from Marvel’s Spider-Man, Disney’s Minnie Mouse, and global phenomenon Bluey.
Larger-Than-Life Characters, Kid-Sized Adventure
ImaginAir captures the awe of parade floats with detailed, vibrant graphics and a scale that puts kids at the center of the action. They’re not just riding—they’re steering Spider-Man through the city, joining Bluey for a playful game, or waving from Minnie’s glamorous convertible. Flybar’s durable, quiet, non-marking wheels make it easy to play indoors or out without a scratch.
Designed for Unforgettable Play Experiences
• Parade-Inspired Play: Sparks imaginative role-play and social interaction, turning solo or group play into a shared celebration.
• Effortless Movement: Glide with ease and spin 360 degrees for endless fun.
• Trusted Flybar Quality: Built for durability and safety, continuing a legacy of beloved, long-lasting products.
A Word from Flybar
“At Flybar, we have a rich history of reinventing classic play concepts for today’s families,” said Saul Wolhendler, CEO of Flybar. “With ImaginAir, we captured the magic of parade floats—their scale, color, and sense of wonder—and translated it into a revolutionary ride-on experience. It’s the next evolution in active, character-driven play, and we’re thrilled to bring it to our fans.”
Availability
The ImaginAir ride-on collection is available now, exclusively at Walmart.com, in Spider-Man, Minnie Mouse, and Bluey editions.
About Flybar
For over a century, Flybar has been a pioneer in active play, inspiring kids and families to move, imagine, and play together. From iconic pogo sticks and bumper cars to scooters and swings, Flybar designs high-quality toys that spark joy and creativity. Discover the fun at www.flybar.com.
High-Resolution Images, Videos, and Media Assets: Media Assets
