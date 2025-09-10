Ideon Enables Precision High-Grading at Kinterra Capital’s Pumpkin Hollow Copper Mine

Ideon panel muon detector installed in-mine at the Pumpkin Hollow underground copper mine.

Decision-grade subsurface intelligence targets richest zones first, accelerating cash flow and copper supply

Ideon REVEAL™ for Resources helps us reduce geologic uncertainty at depth to bring high-grade tonnes to the mill sooner.” — Henry Lole, Vice President, Geology & Evaluations, Kinterra Capital

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian subsurface intelligence leader Ideon Technologies has deployed its proprietary muon-powered imaging technology at the Pumpkin Hollow underground copper mine in Nevada. The solution supports precision high-grading by identifying and sequencing the highest-grade zones first. By improving grade confidence, Ideon technology aims to accelerate early cash flow, boost copper recovery, and enhance production predictability. Kinterra Capital is leveraging Ideon’s technology as a cornerstone of its efforts to restart and optimize production at Pumpkin Hollow.Leveraging its REVEAL™ for Resources imaging solution , which uses naturally occurring energy generated from supernova explosions in space, Ideon will generate high-resolution 3D maps of the subsurface at Pumpkin Hollow – increasing certainty in the ore density, informing mine planning, and enhancing grade reconciliation. The results will help Kinterra optimize production outcomes, while reducing geological uncertainty and environmental impact.Located in Yerington, Nevada, Pumpkin Hollow is a fully built underground copper mine with more than USD$800 million of capital investment to date. The mine is fully permitted and includes extensive infrastructure, including a fully constructed production shaft, ventilation shaft, a 5,000 short tons per day processing facility, and all ancillary facilities required for production. Kinterra acquired the property from Nevada Copper Inc. in 2024 through its affiliate, Southwest Critical Materials LLC.Pumpkin Hollow is considered one of the top 20 copper assets in the United States and a key source of future domestic copper supply. Last month, copper was added by the U.S. government to its list of 50+ critical minerals, reflecting the role of copper in renewable energy generation, power transmission and distribution, electric vehicle production, and energy storage. The U.S. currently imports nearly 50% of its copper needs and is seeking to reduce dependence on foreign sources.“Pumpkin Hollow has a major role to play in delivering a reliable, sustainable source of domestic copper to the U.S. critical minerals supply chain,” said Henry Lole, Vice President, Geology & Evaluations at Kinterra. “To get there faster, we need to see the richest mineralization zones clearly and mine them first. REVEAL™ for Resources helps us reduce geologic uncertainty at depth to bring high-grade tonnes to the mill sooner. Working with Ideon allows us to do that by introducing advanced technology solutions to accelerate mine development while aligning with our commitment to responsible mining.”“Geologic uncertainty slows development and erodes value in mining,” said Gary Agnew, CEO and Co-Founder of Ideon Technologies. “By turning uncertainty into decision-grade subsurface intelligence, we enable operators to high-grade first — moving earlier, with less downstream risk, and stronger financial returns.”The Ideon REVEAL™ Platform – now available for Exploration, Geotech, Resources, and Caving – is a subsurface intelligence solution that comprises proprietary hardware (that delivers a high-value data source) ruggedized for the most remote exploration sites and demanding of noisy in-mine environments, software, integrated imaging systems, and advanced data analysis and interpretation. Using sub-atomic particles created from supernova explosions in space (called muons) to image deep beneath the Earth's surface, Ideon creates high-resolution multi-dimensional models that help geologists identify, map, and characterize mineral deposits and other geological features such as caves and voids. Ideon also offers patented multi-sensor fusion capabilities that enable seamless data collection and integration from our proprietary sensors and third-party data. Ideon’s AI-powered workflow transforms the geological model into a high-resolution dynamic Earth model to inform ongoing operations.About Ideon TechnologiesIdeon uses the energy from supernova explosions to image deep beneath the Earth's surface. By transforming muon data into idensity maps, Ideon helps geologists identify, map, characterize, and monitor geological features with confidence. This reduces risk and cost of traditional methods, while saving time, optimizing return, and minimizing environmental impact across the mining value chain.About Kinterra CapitalKinterra is a private equity firm that invests in the people, ideas, critical materials, and strategic infrastructure necessary to accelerate the development of the modern economy. With nearly 20 years of mining investment experience, Kinterra leverages significant domain-specific technical and transactional expertise to source and manage investments that create value for its stakeholders, all while supporting the communities within which we operate through meaningful partnerships. We focus on creative ideation, rigorous analysis and executing with excellence to make investments that will create sustainable, strong and secure supply chains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.