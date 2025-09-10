Tasha Youngblood Brown Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tasha Youngblood Brown, Founder of The Brown Bag Collective and CEO of EvolvED Technology Ventures Corporation, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose, partnership, and impact drive her mission to empower leaders and learners.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Brown explores the power of building systems that empower underrepresented voices, and breaks down how culturally competent coaching and brain-based learning can drive lasting change.“Legacy isn’t about what you leave—it’s about what you activate now,” said Brown.Tasha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/tasha-youngblood-brown

