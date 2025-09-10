Diona Nicole Murray Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Design

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diona Nicole Murray, Founder of Barren Fruit, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, purpose, and design drive her mission to empower women.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Murray explores the power of purposeful work, breaking down how merging UX design and storytelling amplifies marginalized voices and fosters healing.“You’re not barren—fruitfulness is about purpose, spirit, and impact,” said Murray.Diona’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/diona-nicole-murray

