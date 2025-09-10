Gaea Dawn Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Holistic Financial Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaea Dawn, founder of Legacy One Financial, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how aligning mind, body, spirit, and money fosters abundant lives.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Dawn explores the power of intentional choices in building a legacy, and breaks down how an abundant mindset and holistic financial planning can drive lasting prosperity.“Your energy is your most powerful currency for success,” said Dawn.Gaea’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/gaea-dawn

