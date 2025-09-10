Concessions International, LLC's CEO, Donata Russell Ross to Retire, Appoints Nikki Tinsley Harland as Successor

(l-r) Donata Russell Ross, CEO of Concessions International, LLC Announces Her Retirement, Names Nikki Tinsley Harland as New CEO Concessions International's Logo

After 42 years shaping CI's culture and growth strategy of the family-owned and operated airport concessionaire business, Donata Russell Ross passes the baton.

It has been the privilege of my career to lead CI, and I have every confidence in Nikki and in the bright future ahead for the company.” — Donata Russell Ross

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concessions International, LLC, today announced that Donata Russell Ross, who has been with the company for 42 years and has led it as the Chief Executive Officer since 2013, will retire on October 6, 2025. The CEO search committee, which included Russell Ross' brothers, Michael B. Russell and H. Jerome Russell, the children of the late co-founder Herman J. Russell, unanimously chose Nikki Tinsley Harland, a seasoned industry leader in the travel retail industry sector, as the company’s next CEO. She will assume the role effective Oct. 6, 2025.During Russell Ross's tenure, CI increased airport presence, added national brands, increased women and minority business participation, and successfully managed the company through COVID-19 in airport environments across the country and in the Virgin Islands. Russell Ross will continue to serve as the Chair of the Board of H. J. Russell & Company and will be available to Tinsley Harland throughout the transition, which is expected to be complete by the end of Q1 2026.“We couldn't have found a more perfect candidate to be my successor,” said Russell Ross. “With her Atlanta roots, knowledge of the industry, leadership skills, innovative spirit, and proven track record, she is the ideal person to lead CI into the future and take CI to the next level.”Nikki brings 12 years of leadership experience in the travel retail industry, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Paradies Lagardère. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her ability to drive growth, foster innovation, and lead with integrity. She was most notably the 2024 Airport Experience News (AXN) Woman of the Year, and Russell Ross is the 2025 AXN Woman of the Year.“I am excited to join Concessions International as CEO and build upon the incredible foundation and legacy established by those who came before me, and particularly by Donata, who has served as an industry role model for so many of us,” said Tinsley Harland. “I look forward to working with the talented team at CI to deliver excellence and innovation in our industry. I know for sure that we will continue to take CI to the next level, ensuring that it delivers strong results and is one of the best places to work.”Russell Ross added, “It has been the privilege of my career to lead CI, and I have every confidence in Nikki and in the bright future ahead for the company.”MEDIA NOTE: Headshots for both Donata Russell Ross and Nikki Tinsley Harland can be found here , along with the company logo.ABOUT CONCESSIONS INTERNATIONAL, LLCBuilt on a foundation of integrity, hard work, respect, and an unparalleled legacy of serving excellence, family-owned and operated Concessions International, LLC (CI) offers 45 years of exceptional experiences and proven food and beverage concessions performance in some of the busiest airports across the United States and in the Virgin Islands. As a dynamic food and beverage operator, we serve more than 30 national, regional, and proprietary brands, including quick-service, casual dining, bars, delis, snacks, and café concessions at nearly 40 locations in eight airports. Visit www.cintl.com for more information about CI.

