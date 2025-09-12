Celeste Sowder Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Authentic, Purpose-Driven Branding

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celeste Sowder, founder of The Soul Sister Project, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity and lived experience can transform businesses into legacies.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Sowder explores the power of healing out loud to build authentic brands, and breaks down how blending emotional clarity with AI-driven strategies can amplify impact.“Healing out loud will set others free,” said Sowder.Celeste’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/celeste-sowder

