Erin Carroll-Manning Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Trauma-Informed Infant Care

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erin Carroll-Manning, founder of Gentle Giraffes Newborn Care & Family Services, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how emotional safety and self-awareness shape early childhood development.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Carroll-Manning explores the importance of secure attachment in the first three years, and breaks down how trauma-informed care and nervous system regulation can drive lasting change.“Newborns are not fragile or blank slates—they are wise, communicative, and deeply aware,” said Carroll-Manning.Erin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/erin-carroll-manning

