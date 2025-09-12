Jodi Selander Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Postpartum Wellness

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jodi Selander, founder of Placenta Benefits.info, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her personal postpartum struggles fueled a global movement for holistic maternal care.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Selander explores the importance of honoring the postpartum period as a critical phase of healing, and breaks down how advocacy, education, and standardized practices can transform maternal care.“Every mother deserves holistic, respectful postpartum care,” said Selander.Jodi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jodi-selander

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.