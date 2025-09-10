Submit Release
Nicole Mescia Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transformational Healing

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Mescia, transformational guide and somatic healing practitioner, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how self-love and authenticity drive personal transformation.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.

In her episode, Mescia explores the power of nervous system regulation and subconscious reprogramming, and breaks down how somatic tools and heart-brain coherence can shift energy and create lasting change.

“Healing is possible at any age, and you’re never too broken to begin,” said Mescia.

Nicole’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting [https://www.legacymakerstv.com/nicole-mescia].

