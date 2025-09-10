Tasha Day Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transforming Pain into Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tasha Day, founder of Deep Waves Life Coaching, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, resilience, and empathy drive her mission to empower survivors.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Day explores the power of reclaiming one’s story, and breaks down how creating tools like her video journaling app and coaching can inspire others to heal and rise.“Reclaiming your story can give others permission to reclaim theirs,” said Day.Tasha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/tasha-day

