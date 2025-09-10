Mia Evans Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Confidence Through Fashion

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mia Evans, founder of Mia Maree, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, passion, and purpose have shaped her journey in fashion.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Evans explores the transformative power of fashion as a voice for confidence and culture, and breaks down how bold designs and personal storytelling can inspire women to feel seen and powerful.“Your story is your power, own it, no matter how humble the beginnings,” said Evans.Mia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/mia-evansk9xj2kba

