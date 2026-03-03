Jupiter Surpasses $1.16T in Annual Volume, Solidifying Its Role as the Leading Onchain Financial Superapp

2025 End of Year Report - Jupiter Surpasses $1.16 Trillion in Annual Volume

In 2025, Jupiter expanded into a full-stack product suite spanning nearly every major vertical of onchain finance

The gap between onchain finance and traditional banking is narrowing. We are no longer just Solana's best trading venue, we've become the default terminal for onchain finance” — Xiao-Xiao J. Zhu, President of Jupiter

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jupiter, the global leader in onchain finance with $3 trillion in lifetime volume, today released its 2025 Year in Review . During a landmark year, Jupiter processed over $1.16 Trillion in volume and became the #1 protocol by TVL on Solana, reinforcing its position as the default onchain financial platform for users and global asset issuers.Over the past twelve months, Jupiter evolved from a high-performance swap venue into a comprehensive financial superapp. What began as a trading engine for token swaps expanded into an ecosystem spanning spot markets, perpetual futures, lending, mobile trading, and real-world asset discovery.Users who once visited Jupiter to execute a single trade now earn yield, manage full portfolios, and access institutional-grade financial products, a behavioural shift that drove $514 million in gross revenue, a 33 percent year-over-year increase."What we saw in 2025 gives us confidence that the gap between onchain finance and traditional banking is narrowing," said Xiao-Xiao J. Zhu, President of Jupiter. "We are no longer just Solana's best trading venue, we have become the default terminal for all onchain finance.”"In 2025, we effectively doubled our product line. While the rest of the industry talked about the 'future of finance,' we were busy shipping a world-class money market that hit $1B in eight days and a mobile terminal that puts Bloomberg-level power in a million pockets,” said Kash Dhanda, COO of Jupiter. “At Jupiter, our pace of development is our conviction."A Full-Stack Financial EcosystemJupiter's growth was supported by every major product line:• Spot Markets: Jupiter Spot remained the primary trading venue on Solana, powered by Ultra v3, the most advanced execution engine in crypto. In 2025 alone, spot processed $890 billion in volume across 42.91 million active wallets.•Perpetual Futures: Jupiter perps cemented its position as one of the leading perpetual futures platforms on Solana. Supporting leverage up to 250x, the perps engine generated more than $424M in gross revenue.•Lending: Jupiter Lend became the fastest-growing protocol in Solana history, hitting $1 billion in Total supply after just 8 days, while maintaining $0 in bad debt since inception. Its tick-based liquidation engine is so efficient that it enables the protocol to provide better parameters like higher LTVs and lower liquidation penalties to borrowers.•Mobile Infrastructure: Jupiter Mobile evolved into a fully featured onchain trading terminal, with native Spot and Lending integrations, alongside a complete suite of pro trading tools. Installs increased 290% year over year.•Increased Reach: Jupiter’s flagship ecosystem products extended beyond traditional DeFi users. Moonshot became a retail-friendly mobile gateway to onchain markets, briefly surpassing Coinbase on the iOS App Store, while DRiP evolved into Solana’s leading creator hub, facilitating millions in creator earnings.“We are accelerating our shipping pace into 2026, ensuring every vertical, from lending to omnichain liquidity to prediction markets, creates a compounding flywheel that scales growth for our entire ecosystem,” said Kash Dhanda, COO of Jupiter.Strategic Growth Vectors for 20261. Scaling Onchain Distribution:Jupiter Mobile and Wallet Extension will serve as the core entry points for new users, driving cross-platform engagement across the product suite.Key areas of product growth heading into 2026 will include Prediction markets, onchain credit via Jupiter Lend and Offerbook, strengthening JupUSD integrations, and continued scaling of JupiterZ/RFQ.Integrations with Robinhood, Uniswap, Coinbase, and Anchorage are already live, positioning Jupiter as the major onchain infrastructure partner for asset issuers and fintechs entering the space. As Jupnet matures, this proposition strengthens further, giving partners access to aggregated liquidity across all chains via a simple integration.Simultaneously, Jupiter is pursuing a hyperlocal go-to-market strategy, investing in grassroots community building across key markets with Jupiter Global serving as the on-ramp for local users.2. Bridging Onchain and Offchain Finance:On the consumer side, Jupiter Global launched in early 2026 with a stablecoin card integration built on top of JupUSD, a unified identity layer across web2 and web3, and zero-fee QR payments across APAC. This initiative positions Jupiter as the gateway for non crypto-native users to begin transacting onchain.At the institutional level, Jupiter is positioning itself as the primary venue for tokenized real-world assets on Solana. Through VRFD, Lend, and Offerbook, asset issuers gain access to trading & discovery infrastructure, in addition to onchain credit functionality.3. Executing the Omnichain vision:Cross-chain fragmentation remains one of the most consequential unsolved problems in crypto. Jupnet, Jupiter’s omnichain aggregation layer, is designed to abstract away the complexities of where assets live.The objective is straightforward: enable any user, on any chain, to access any asset with the same ease they experience on Solana today.About JupiterJupiter is the leading onchain finance platform, building infrastructure for an open financial future. With $1.16 trillion in annual volume and over $3 trillion processed to date, Jupiter delivers a unified superapp experience that is intuitive to use, built to last, and proven at scale. It is the number-one trading venue and number-one protocol by TVL on Solana, operating a full-stack product suite spanning self-custody, spot trading, perpetual futures, lending, staking, token creation, prediction markets, and developer APIs.

