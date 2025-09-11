Submit Release
dotstudioPRO Launches Multi-Language Agentic Conversational AI CMS Assistant, Transforming Video Operations in Real Time

dotstudioPRO’s Conversational AI Assistant powers real-time content management, proven by Chillfree TV and 7,000+ hours of delivery.

AI should adapt to media companies, not the other way around. With this release, we are redefining streaming operations with greater efficiency and cost savings.”
— Joe Pascual, CEO of dotstudioPRO
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dotstudioPRO today announced the launch of its Multi-Language Agentic Conversational AI-Powered Content Management Assistant, a breakthrough innovation that turns complex video management tasks into simple conversations. By harnessing advanced AI reasoning, the system enables media companies, streamers, and publishers to manage massive video libraries in minutes using natural language.

“As dotstudioPRO, we have spent the past 15 years building and powering OTT streaming services, which gave us a front-row seat to every pain point in launching and scaling a successful business,” said Joe Pascual, CEO of dotstudioPRO. “That experience fueled our evolution into an AI-first company, exclusively focused on solving the industry’s toughest operational challenges. With solutions like Chillfree TV and now our AI CMS Assistant, we are not just adapting to the future of streaming, we are defining it, with technology that reduces costs, streamlines operations, and frees teams to focus on creativity.”

“Video CMS systems have traditionally been powerful but painfully complex. Our AI Assistant breaks down that barrier; now anyone can create channels, export reports, or curate playlists with a single sentence,” said Matt Armstrong, Lead Engineer at dotstudioPRO. “This is not just automation, it is a reinvention of content management itself.”

The AI Assistant introduces a conversational interface where users can simply type or speak requests, with natural language support across multiple languages, such as:

“Find all horror movies from 2023 with a Halloween tag and build a channel.”

“Show me the videos expiring next week and export to CSV.”

“Build a playlist of all 2023 documentaries tagged with ‘environment.’”

“Apply geo-blocking for Canada on this new series.”

Unlike experimental AI add-ons, the Assistant is fully embedded into the dotstudioPRO CMS dashboard, unlocking agentic AI workflows where teams already work. Users don’t need to learn a new system; they simply type or speak, and the Assistant orchestrates more than 30 specialized tools to deliver results instantly.

By embedding AI at the core of the CMS, dotstudioPRO has transformed it from a static management system into a living, conversational operating system for streaming businesses, delivering new levels of operational efficiency and cost savings at scale.

dotstudioPRO’s leadership in AI is already validated in-market. Earlier this summer, the company launched Chillfree TV, the first AI-powered, vibe-coded streaming platform. Covered by StreamTV Insider, Chillfree proved how AI can dynamically curate culturally resonant content at scale, positioning dotstudioPRO as a first mover in AI-driven streaming innovation. The new AI CMS Assistant builds directly on this foundation, extending those breakthrough capabilities to the wider media industry.

The Assistant represents a fundamental shift in how organizations manage video content. With real-time validation, human-in-the-loop approvals, and extensible integrations, it delivers speed, safety, efficiency, and measurable cost savings at scale.

“Media companies no longer need to adapt to technology. With this release, technology adapts to them,” added Selena Paskalidis, CFO of dotstudioPRO. “It delivers operational efficiency and measurable cost savings, while putting human creativity back at the center of video operations.”

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a next-generation, award-winning, AI-first video technology company powering VOD and FAST platforms with SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD services, as well as enterprise-grade content operations worldwide. From its pioneering Chillfree TV — the world’s first AI-built streaming network — to its enterprise AI-Powered Content Management Assistant, dotstudioPRO delivers technology that transforms how media companies scale, monetize, and future-proof their content strategies. Through its world-class content aggregator, the company also represents 7,000+ hours of film and television, distributed to top partners including The Roku Channel and Tubi, to name a few.

👉 www.dotstudiopro.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology, World & Regional


