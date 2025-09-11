Join Secures Growth Investment from Construction Giants DPR Construction and STO Building Group

Two of the five largest general contractors in the U.S. have invested in Join

Leading preconstruction platform attracts backing from ENR Top Five contractors

This investment by DPR and STOBG signals that these firms recognize the impact Join is having inside their businesses and their desire to participate in the next chapter as we continue to scale ” — Andrew Zukoski, Join Co-Founder and CEO

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join, the #1 preconstruction and design phase management tool, today announced investment from WND Ventures (the venture arm of DPR Construction) and STO Building Group, two of the nation’s top contractors.

The financing also included investment from other existing and new investors. With business at an inflection point of accelerating growth, Join plans to use the funds to expand its customer success team and accelerate its roadmap in design and construction, where decisions have the greatest impact on process efficiency and owner outcome.

“While software for construction’s active phase has seen wide adoption, preconstruction has lagged until recently,” said Join Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Zukoski. “Our platform is now a proven tool used across North America. This investment by DPR and STOBG signals that these firms recognize the impact Join is having inside their businesses and their desire to participate in the next chapter as we continue to scale across the industry.”

DPR leaders emphasized both efficiency and influence. “When we started DPR, our business was almost 100% manual,” said Eric Lamb, a DPR and WND Board Member. “Join is the next evolution, helping us bring enormous efficiencies to our preconstruction workflows and more predictable project outcomes by enabling cost and procurement to inform design.”

STOBG also sees Join driving measurable project gains. “Our teams using Join are reporting real, quantifiable efficiencies,” said Executive Chairman Jim Donaghy, citing Layton Construction’s use of Join on its St. Vincent Hospital project in Montana, which helped the team procure 78% of key trades at the Conceptual Design phase and secure early funding. “Join provides owners with greater transparency, clarity, and outcome certainty.”

“At OAC meetings, our job is to arm clients with clear, easy-to-understand information,” added Rob Leon, STOBG Chief Innovation Officer. “Join helps us do exactly that—not only visualizing the data but memorializing it.”

“The people planning these buildings no longer want to live in spreadsheets and emails; they demand cloud-based, real-time, collaborative solutions,” said Jesse Devitte, Co-Founder and General Partner of Building Ventures, which was part of Join’s Series A funding round. “The majority of our network is using Join’s digital solution, which is clearly aligned with this generational shift and which made it easy for us to double down on our investment.”

Zukoski concluded: “Join is a mature solution that consolidates workflows, connects design deliverables to procurement, and embeds robust cost analysis. Today’s fast-tracked projects enable stunning efficiencies, but require tight decision coordination between owners, design and construction teams. Join makes this possible.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.