Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Seeks Applications or Nominations for Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court is seeking letters of application or nomination for one unpaid position on the six-member Hawaiʻi Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters. The member selected must be an “official reporter,” i.e., a court-employed, certified shorthand reporter.

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters; for standards governing conduct of Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters; and for discipline, censure, suspension, or revocation of certification. Members serve staggered three-year terms.

Letters of application or nomination must be submitted by Friday, September 19, 2025, via mail, facsimile, or e-mail to:

Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Fax: (808) 539-4801

E-mail: pao@courts.hawaii.gov

Letters of application or nomination must include, at minimum:

A brief biography or resume of the applicant or nominee, including the applicant’s or nominee’s current employment. At least two references. If a nominee, an agreement to be a nominee.

The names of all applicants or nominees will be made public in an announcement seeking comments about them. After comments are received, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court will select the individual to fill the vacancy.