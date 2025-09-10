Run Myles Ahead: Changing the Narrative Around Youth Mental Health

Run Myles Ahead 2025 Poster

Join us on October 5th for the annual “Run Myles Ahead” run in the Beaches, to help Myles Ahead co-create systems-level changes for youth mental health!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is the second-leading cause of death for youth in Canada. And it is difficult to talk about. Behind the tragic youth suicide statistics are human stories. There is profound, complex grief and tears behind the numbers. Leslie Kulperger founded Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health (“Myles Ahead”) in memory of her son, Myles, who died by suicide in 2018. Suicide prevention is every day for Myles Ahead, not only on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).In response to the challenges that Leslie experienced first-hand, seeking help for her son, Myles Ahead is focused on co-creating meaningful systems-level changes to advance child and youth mental health. "We are dedicated to working collaboratively to ensure children and youth can access the support and services they need, when they need it," says Leslie. "Our goal is to equip healthcare workers, families, educators, and communities with the tools to promote mental wellness, resiliency, and reduce the risk of suicide."Reflecting on Canada's ongoing mental health crisis, Leslie says: "We’ve seen a rise in mental health challenges, particularly among young people, and while the conversation is growing, we need to ensure that the right support and services are in place. It's about prevention, early intervention, and creating environments where kids feel safe, heard, and supported."This year’s Run Myles Ahead event will feature a lemonade stand and bake sale, as well as an arts and crafts table where kids can express themselves and their passion for mental health through creativity — further supporting the theme of connection and community through shared experiences.The Run Myles Ahead event is not only about raising funds and awareness—it’s about creating opportunities for wellbeing. "This run follows the same route Myles would take with his beloved dog, Frida, from Ashbridges Bay along the Toronto Beach boardwalk,” says Leslie. “What began as a family and neighbourhood initiative has grown to a community-wide event, with incredible support from local businesses and sponsors.”There will be special prizes at the event as well as a silent auction. Prizes include ROM Family Memberships, The Running Room gift cards, Myles Ahead swag, duffle bags with sports equipment and a Fitbit courtesy of Gripple Canada, and much more!Run Myles Ahead will raise funds to directly support the charity’s efforts to co-create systems-level changes in child and youth mental health by working with collaborators, strategic partners, and government to address gaps in services and resources for children, youth, and their families.Thank you to our major sponsors, Gyro Group of Auto Companies (Mazda), Gripple Canada/The Glide Foundation, The Michelle Walker Team with Remax, Broadview Psychology, and the Fairmarc Psychology Centre, as well as all of our donors and community supporters. “This is our third year being part of such a fun, family-friendly local community event and we are truly honoured to partner with Myles Ahead for such an important cause!” say Michelle Walker and Matt Cassells of the Michelle Walker Team with Remax Hallmark.Event Details:Date: Sunday, October 5th, 2025Time: 10:00 am EDTLocation: Leuty Boathouse, Toronto Beaches

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.