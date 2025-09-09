Governor Signs 2025 Patriot Day Proclamation September 9, 2025 TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the 2025 Patriot Day Proclamation. The flags of the United States and State of Florida will be flown from sunrise to sunset at half-staff to commemorate the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Patriot Day is Sept. 11.

