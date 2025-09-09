Submit Release
Governor Signs 2025 Patriot Day Proclamation

September 9, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the 2025 Patriot Day Proclamation.  The flags of the United States and State of Florida will be flown from sunrise to sunset at half-staff to commemorate the National Day of Service and Remembrance.  Patriot Day is Sept. 11.

 

 

 

