Memorial Reefs International LLC™ announces third New Jersey location: Barnegat Light, New Jersey

A woman next to a Memorial Reef honoring a loved one. Two Memorials adorned with flowers before dedication

Memorial Reefs International LLC™ announces their third New Jersey location with the opening of the Undersea Memorial Garden at Barnegat Light, New Jersey.

BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barnegat Light, New Jersey is a beautiful coastal community situated on the northern tip of Long Beach Island. Its name comes from the historic Barnegat light house, which has existed in some form since the 1800’s. Fishing, and crabbing are popular pastimes in the area, making the waters off its coast the perfect place for dedicating Memorial Reefs as your loved ones' final resting place. Year after year families can return to visit this spectacular location with spacious beaches to celebrate a life and witness a flourishing marine eco-system, while enjoying everything the Barnegat Light area has to offer.“We are thrilled to bring Memorial Reefs International to Barnegat Light, and are happy to announce the opening of our newest Undersea Memorial Garden,” says Laura Boehm, CEO of Memorial Reefs International LLC™. “We are honored to offer this beautiful location to families, and enable people to make it the site of their final resting place.”The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world’s ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for the Memorial Reef has a pH balance matching the ocean, and the structure contains no rebar. This means a Memorial Reef will last hundreds of years, serving as a home for substantial marine life.Memorial Reefs International provides individuals a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International’s Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of marine life. Each Memorial Reef helps to rebuild these habitats.Contact Memorial Reefs International to get a head start on planning a Memorial Reef dedication in Barnegat Light, New Jersey.

