Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 0063
PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - Senate Bill 111
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to correctional institutions, providing for residency of corrections officers.
Memo Subject
Eliminating the Residency Requirement for Corrections Officers
Actions
|0063
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 9, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 9, 2025
