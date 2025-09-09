Submit Release
Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 0063

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - Senate Bill 111

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI

Short Title

An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to correctional institutions, providing for residency of corrections officers.

Memo Subject

Eliminating the Residency Requirement for Corrections Officers

Actions

0063 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, Sept. 9, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 9, 2025

Generated 09/09/2025 06:58 PM

