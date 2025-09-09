Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 0063

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - Senate Bill 111 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI Short Title An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to correctional institutions, providing for residency of corrections officers. Memo Subject Eliminating the Residency Requirement for Corrections Officers Actions 0063 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 9, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 9, 2025 Generated 09/09/2025 06:58 PM

