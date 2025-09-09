Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1090

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - Senate Bill 914 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO, VOGEL, ROBINSON, ARGALL, CULVER Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, consolidating the provisions of the Scrap Material Theft Prevention Act into Title 18; and making a repeal. Memo Subject Crime Package- Stopping Catalytic Converter Robberies Actions 1090 Referred to JUDICIARY, July 31, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 9, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 9, 2025 Generated 09/09/2025 06:58 PM

