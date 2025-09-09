Submit Release
Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1090

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - Senate Bill 914

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO, VOGEL, ROBINSON, ARGALL, CULVER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, consolidating the provisions of the Scrap Material Theft Prevention Act into Title 18; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Crime Package- Stopping Catalytic Converter Robberies

Actions

1090 Referred to JUDICIARY, July 31, 2025
Reported as committed, Sept. 9, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 9, 2025

