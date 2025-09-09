Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1090
PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - Senate Bill 914
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO, VOGEL, ROBINSON, ARGALL, CULVER
Short Title
An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, consolidating the provisions of the Scrap Material Theft Prevention Act into Title 18; and making a repeal.
Memo Subject
Crime Package- Stopping Catalytic Converter Robberies
Actions
|1090
|Referred to JUDICIARY, July 31, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 9, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 9, 2025
Generated 09/09/2025 06:58 PM
