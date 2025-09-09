Debut Author Alli Davenport Releases Scratched: An Apocalyptic Novel

SCRATCHED - An Apocalyptic Novel by Alli Davenport

A raw, unflinching horror story where addiction, abuse, and survival collide against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMT-turned-author Alli Davenport makes her powerful literary debut with Scratched: An Apocalyptic Novel, a harrowing horror story that blends real-world struggles with the chaos of the undead. Released last month, the novel introduces readers to a protagonist fighting not only for survival against zombies, but also against the personal demons of addiction and domestic abuse.

In Scratched, Davenport weaves a gripping narrative about a woman trapped in the double bind of a destructive marriage and a crippling dependency, only to be thrust into the chaos of an apocalypse where survival demands transformation. As the world collapses around her, she must confront her inner darkness while navigating the horrors of the undead. More than just a zombie novel, the book forces readers to confront questions of resilience, recovery, and the will to fight back when all seems lost.

Davenport’s inspiration for the book came from her work as an EMT. “The neighborhood I go to 911 calls in at my job gave me this story,” she explains. “I had a patient just like my main character, and I watched her change for the better. That strength and transformation stayed with me.” By grounding her horror tale in real-life experiences, Davenport adds emotional depth and authenticity to the genre.

Aimed at adult readers 18 and older, Scratched is written for fans of horror who crave stories that are both terrifying and emotionally resonant. Combining visceral scares with deeply human struggles, it resonates with anyone drawn to apocalyptic fiction, survival narratives, and the raw fight for redemption.

Alli Davenport has been writing since the age of 13, filling notebooks with short stories and poems before finally taking the leap into publishing. After submitting her manuscript in December, she became a published author just two months later. Scratched marks her debut novel, released at the end of last month, and already signals the arrival of a bold new voice in horror fiction.

Scratched: An Apocalyptic Novel is available through major booksellers and can be purchased directly on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/SCRATCHED-Apocalyptic-Novel-Alli-Davenport/dp/1665782374

With this release, Davenport invites horror fans to experience an apocalypse like no other—one where the scariest battles are not only with the undead, but with the demons within.

