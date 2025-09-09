Award-Winning Author Marina Tyurina Oberlander Releases That Strange Feeling of Freedom

The Strange Feeling of Freedom by Marina Tyurina Oberlander

A Story Collection Blending Magic Realism, Humor, and Philosophy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author, poet, and translator Marina Tyurina Oberlander announces the release of her new story collection, That Strange Feeling of Freedom. Comprising eleven stories and novellas, the book weaves together themes of love, faith, and freedom, enriched with philosophical reflection, elements of magic realism, and a keen sense of humor.

The centerpiece novella, which lends the book its title, is inspired by the true story of a red panda’s escape from the National Zoo—an event that becomes a playful yet profound meditation on the nature of freedom itself.

The collection is richly illustrated by young prodigy artist Konstantin Ferdinand, well known as KoFe.

Through its diverse tales, That Strange Feeling of Freedom examines how universal values—love, faith, loyalty, and resilience—manifest not only in human lives but also in the animal world and nature as a whole. With wit and imagination, Oberlander reimagines everyday moments and extraordinary events, inviting readers to laugh, reflect, and reconsider what it truly means to be free.

“The inspiration for this collection came from my fascination with love, faith, and freedom—and how these values are understood differently across cultures,” Oberlander explains. “I wanted to explore them not only through human experience, but also by giving voice to animals and nature itself. Sometimes, it is through humor and imagination that we see truth most clearly.”

Ideal for thoughtful readers who appreciate layered storytelling, the collection blends philosophical insight with accessible, engaging prose. Fans of magic realism, world literature, and literary fiction will find in Oberlander’s work a unique voice that is both playful and profound.

About the Author

Marina Tyurina Oberlander is an American bilingual author and philologist. She began her literary career as a translator of poetry and short stories, publishing widely in journals and anthologies. Her first book of original poetry and translations was released in 2008, and since then she has published ten books—four translations and six original works in both English and Russian.

In 2018, she was awarded the International Leonardo da Vinci Prize for her multifaceted talent. Since 2017, she has served as Vice Editor-in-Chief of the literary journal Vremena (Times). Her latest works have been released internationally, including recent publications in the United States.

Availability

That Strange Feeling of Freedom is now available through major booksellers. Readers seeking a collection that blends imagination, humor, and profound reflection will find Oberlander’s stories unforgettable. You can purchase your copy directly from Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Strange-Feeling-Freedom-Tyurina-Oberlander/dp/1950319989

