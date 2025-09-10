Another on time delivery

Westland Asset Ltd Powers Major Logistics and 3PL Growth with DSS Group Investment and Expansion” — David Whitefoot

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westland Asset Ltd is accelerating its footprint in the UK logistics sector following its multi-million-pound acquisition of Direct Sameday Services (DSS) Group, based in Bulwell, Nottingham, earlier this year. In a powerful move to scale operations and reinforce service excellence, Westland has announced a further investment into modernising the DSS vehicle fleet, bolstering the company’s commitment to speed, reliability, and innovation.

As part of this expansion, Westland Asset Ltd has also secured a 10-year lease on -new, 25,000 sq ft logistics and office facility located at 1 Daniels Way, Hucknall, Nottingham. This purpose-built hub will become the central headquarters for DSS Group, supporting operations at its two regional depots in Bulwell (Nottingham) and Rochdale (Manchester).

“This is a transformative chapter for DSS – for our team, our customers, and our future,” said David Whitefoot, Managing Director of the DSS Group. “While the logistics industry faces ongoing challenges, our expanded infrastructure and upgraded fleet put us in a strong position to deliver even more value to both new and existing clients.”

The significant investment and new facility are set to enhance DSS Group’s operational capabilities, expand its service reach, and reinforce its status as a trusted, same-day logistics and 3PL provider across the UK.

“This move is more than just warehouse sheds and vehicles,” added Mr. Whitefoot. “It’s a clear signal of Westland Asset Ltd.'s long-term commitment to building a stronger, smarter 3PL logistics business – driven by people, powered by innovation, and centred around exceptional customer service, we are able to offer an A-Z logistic service from our new hub”

With a modernised fleet and cutting-edge warehouse space, DSS Group is primed to meet a growing demand for fast, efficient, and flexible delivery solutions across the UK.

