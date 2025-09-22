Astranis Adds Technology Company Veterans to Executive Team to Take Company through Growth Stage and Beyond

Astranis New Executive Hires

Former Archer Aviation CFO Mark Mesler, former Palantir General Counsel Matt Long, and former Okta, Clickup People Leader Shane Noe join Astranis as it scales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astranis Space Technologies Corp. (“Astranis”), the world’s leading company building advanced satellites for high orbits, today announced three new senior executive hires that deepen the company’s leadership experience and prepare the company for hypergrowth.MARK MESLER, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – Mesler most recently served nearly 4 years as CFO of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). Previously he spent 11 years as Vice President of Finance at Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), where he scaled the company from pre-revenue to public, helped secure close to $1 billion in pre‑IPO funding, and was a key part of the team that took the company public through its 2018 New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut.“Astranis is ready to accelerate,” said CFO Mark Mesler. “I’ve always been drawn to the hardest problems and the best business models — and Astranis has both. The company has great traction with the DoD, an incredible backlog of commercial contracts, novel technology on orbit today, great relationships with investors, and is poised for takeoff. I’m excited to play a part in Astranis’s continued success and help take the company to the next stage.”MATT LONG, GENERAL COUNSEL – Long joined Astranis after 13 years as the first lawyer and General Counsel at Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), where he guided Palantir from 100 to 3,000 employees, oversaw $1.3 billion in U.S. Government contracts, and led its 2020 direct listing on the NYSE.“Astranis reminds me a lot of early Palantir,” said General Counsel Matt Long. “The quality of the people, the importance of the mission, and the willingness to do things the right way — whether or not that ‘the right way’ matched what the rest of the industry was doing at the time. Astranis is gearing up for massive growth, and having lived through it before at Palantir, I know firsthand the impact that a company like Astranis can have for the country and the world.”SHANE NOE, SVP PEOPLE – Noe most recently served as VP of People at productivity platform ClickUp. Previously he spent eight years in senior People roles at Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Box (NYSE: BOX), including helping scale Okta’s workforce from ~1,600 to more than 6,000 employees following its IPO."I’m incredibly excited by the Astranis mission,” said SVP People Shane Noe. “The company is at an inflection point where we have proven great product-market fit and real traction with our core customer verticals. The next step is to scale, and to do that effectively we need to build the right foundation early. I'm thrilled to be in a position to help Astranis meet the incredible opportunity ahead of us."Astranis CEO and Co-founder John Gedmark highlighted the importance of these three hires, adding, “Astranis is entering a period of rapid growth. We continue to see enormous demand from commercial customers all over the world, and as we add new US Government customers we need to scale, fast. We’ve found incredible executives to help us do exactly that: to take Astranis through this growth stage and beyond.”

