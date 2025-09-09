Dan Jahn Announces Upcoming Release of 'The Human Algorithm': Creative Leadership for the AI Workplace

Dan Jahn Creative Leadership for the AI Workplace

New book offers leaders a blueprint for blending human ingenuity with machine intelligence in the age of AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership coach, tech consultant, and global entrepreneur Dan Jahn today announced the upcoming release of his new book, The Human Algorithm: Creative Leadership for the AI Workplace — How to Build Cultures That Blend Human Ingenuity with Machine Intelligence (October 15, 2025).

As artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in business operations, leaders face a pivotal question: what can humans do that machines cannot? Jahn’s latest work provides a clear answer, offering executives, managers, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders a practical framework to “AI-proof” their careers and organizations by cultivating the skills that remain uniquely human.

“AI can analyze, calculate, and optimize, but it cannot empathize, inspire, or lead with vision,” Jahn explains. “The leaders of tomorrow will be defined not by how well they compete with machines, but by how well they elevate the human capacity for creativity, emotional intelligence, and ethical reasoning.”

Drawing on real-world examples from Microsoft, Tesla, Boeing, IBM, Google, and Nike, The Human Algorithm illustrates how leaders are turning AI-driven disruption into opportunities for growth. The book combines case studies with actionable strategies, reflective exercises, and a forward-looking roadmap to help leaders harness technology while strengthening the human qualities that drive trust, innovation, and resilience.

The inspiration for The Human Algorithm comes from Jahn’s career at the intersection of leadership and technology. From his work with organizations ranging from the White House to Silicon Valley, to his global perspective shaped by living and working on three continents, Jahn brings a unique voice to one of today’s most urgent conversations: how to lead in an AI-driven workplace without losing what makes leadership human.

Jahn is also the author of Leading with Impact, which established him as one of today’s foremost thought leaders in leadership strategy. He has founded multiple ventures, built high-performing teams across industries, and coached leaders worldwide. His cross-cultural upbringing and decades of global travel give him a rare perspective on uniting theory and practice in modern leadership.

The Human Algorithm will be available October 15, 2025, in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats through major booksellers.

For leaders ready to future-proof their organizations and themselves, Jahn’s message is clear: the future of leadership is human.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.