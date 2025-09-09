GGS Energy and GlobeLink Fiber Announce Agreement

GGS Energy today announced a joint agreement with GlobeLink Holdings, LLC to deliver the next generation of digital and energy infrastructure in Texas.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GGS Energy LLC, a leading energy transition development company with deep project development experience, today announced a joint agreement with GlobeLink Holdings, LLC to deliver the next generation of digital and energy infrastructure in Texas. This collaboration connects GGS’s flagship Indigo Energy Center , a gigawatt-scale renewable-powered AI datacenter campus, directly to GlobeLink’s cutting-edge 1,600-mile fiber optic network engineered to meet the unprecedented demands of artificial intelligence, hyperscale computing, and cloud services.The Indigo Energy Center is designed as a 1 GW, world-class AI datacenter campus that pairs clean, reliable power with state-of-the-art computing infrastructure. By aligning with GlobeLink’s high-capacity fiber backbone, Indigo customers will gain direct access to sub-5 millisecond latency and over 30 terabits per second (Tbps) capacity per fiber pair, ensuring unmatched scalability, speed, and resilience for mission-critical workloads.“Speed to market is the single most important factor for AI datacenter users, and this partnership ensures that Indigo Energy Center delivers both the power and connectivity needed to compete globally,” said Dave Ramm, CEO of GGS Energy. “By combining our clean energy platform with GlobeLink’s carrier-neutral, ultra-low latency network, we are building a foundation that accelerates innovation while strengthening Texas’s role as a global hub for advanced digital infrastructure.”“GlobeLink is proud to partner with GGS Energy on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Brian Beers, CEO of GlobeLink Holdings. “Our fiber network was built with AI and hyperscale applications in mind, offering massive capacity, ultra-low latency, and carrier-neutral open access. Together with GGS’s Indigo Energy Center, we are delivering the critical infrastructure that will make Texas one of the world’s most competitive destinations for digital growth.”GlobeLink’s TexLink network will provide over 2,400 miles of terrestrial and subsea fiber, linking key cities including Mexico City, Corpus Christi, Odessa, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. Leveraging Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology, the system is capable of delivering over 30 Tbps per fiber pair with ultra-low latency, supporting hyperscaler interconnects, AI data processing, cloud services, and critical internet infrastructure. Customers at Indigo Energy Center will have access to a full suite of fiber products, including dark fiber and lit services, with carrier-neutral open access.By combining GGS Energy’s expertise in developing sustainable, large-scale infrastructure with GlobeLink’s next-generation digital backbone, the partnership is designed to close critical connectivity gaps, empower underserved communities, and establish Texas as a premier hub for AI-ready infrastructure in North America.Global Connect Enterprises, Inc., facilitated the partnership between Texas Critical Data Centers and GlobeLink Holdings, helping to bring together the two companies and enabling the development of this landmark fiber network.About GGS Energy LLCGGS Energy LLC is a leading energy transition development company focused on delivering sustainable, utility-scale projects that integrate renewable power with next-generation digital infrastructure. With deep project development expertise and a commitment to speed-to-market execution, GGS is building the Indigo Energy Center, a gigawatt-scale renewable energy and AI datacenter campus designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen Texas’s role in the global digital economy.About GlobeLink Holdings, LLCGlobeLink Holdings, LLC is a fiber infrastructure developer building TexLink, a 1,600-mile, ultra-high-capacity fiber optic network across Texas, with an additional 800 miles of subsea and terrestrial extensions connecting Mexico City, Corpus Christi, and other key hubs. Leveraging Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology, GlobeLink’s carrier-neutral network delivers over 30 Tbps per fiber pair with sub-5 millisecond latency, enabling AI, hyperscale, and cloud operators to deploy at scale with unmatched speed and performance.Contacts:GGS Energy, LLCMedia: contact@ggsenergyllc.comTel: (617) 217-1451GlobeLink Holdings, LLCMedia: info@globelinkfiber.comSales: info@globalconnectcorp.comPhone: (917) 701-6896

