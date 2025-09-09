First Circuit (Oʻahu) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

HONOLULU – The Circuit Court of the First Circuit is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. Compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi who are not public employees.

To be considered for a one-year appointment from March 2026 to March 2027, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Friday, December 5, 2025 to:

Judge Ronald G. Johnson

Circuit Court of the First Circuit

777 Punchbowl Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813