Tech Company, National Nonprofit Fund Scholarships for Future Skilled-Trades Workers

Students to Receive Trade School Scholarships Through XOi and Bring Back the Trades Partnership

RYE, NH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the U.S. facing a critical shortage of skilled workers, national nonprofit Bring Back the Trades and field service technology leader XOi Technologies have joined forces to help close the gap. A donation from XOi, made possible by Raymond James , will fund six scholarships for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.As technology becomes increasingly essential to the trades, it’s vital that tomorrow’s skilled professionals have opportunities to build the skills needed to thrive in a modern workforce. XOi’s solution equips the field service ecosystem with AI-powered workflows, instant equipment insights, and performance data and analytics —helping technicians and industry stakeholders work more efficiently, solve problems faster, and ensure assets perform at their best.“The future of the skilled trades depends on a workforce trained in both hands-on expertise and technology—including data and AI,” said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. “We’re proud to partner with Bring Back the Trades to help students gain the knowledge and confidence they need to drive our industry forward.”The funding, awarded to Bring Back the Trades, will support the organization’s mission of providing financial assistance to students enrolled in trade schools, helping to reduce barriers to entry and inspiring more young people to pursue fulfilling careers in high-demand industries like HVAC, electrical, plumbing, welding, and more.“We’re incredibly grateful to XOi for their commitment to the trades and their support of our mission and scholarship program,” said Steve Turner, Founder and CEO of Bring Back the Trades. “This funding will make a real impact in the lives of students who are ready to build strong, skilled, and sustainable futures.”XOi’s donation is made possible by investment partner Raymond James. By supporting XOi’s growth and mission, Raymond James has helped expand the company’s ability to reinvest in the skilled trades community, ensuring that future generations of technicians have the training, tools, and resources they need to succeed.“Raymond James is proud to support XOi’s mission and this meaningful partnership with Bring Back the Trades,” said Glen Kruger, Managing Director at Raymond James. “By investing in education and training for future tradespeople, we’re helping strengthen the skilled workforce that powers our communities and economies.”Donations, like the one made by XOi and Raymond James, support Bring Back the Trades’ mission of helping real students achieve career success in the skilled trades."I'm working toward an associate's degree in HVAC," said Owen Moushegian of Nashua, New Hampshire. "I chose HVAC because I’ve always enjoyed troubleshooting, which is something I developed a passion for through high school robotics competitions. What really drew me to the trade is how it combines many different skills into one field and challenges you to think critically every day. The variety of work and the complexity of HVAC systems make every day different and rewarding. I think what Bring Back the Trades is doing is amazing. I hope more young people start to see the trades as a smart and rewarding career path, not just a backup plan. The hands-on experience, job stability, and ability to make a real impact in the world are things you can’t always find in a traditional college route."To learn more about Bring Back the Trades and how to apply for a scholarship, visitBringBackTheTrades.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.