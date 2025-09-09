Oona Myhre Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Early Childhood Education

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oona Myhre, founder of The Earliest Edge, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrity and courage shape her mission to elevate early childhood education.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Myhre explores the importance of building systems that prioritize children’s strongest start, and breaks down how creativity, leadership, and integrity can drive lasting change.“Every child deserves the strongest possible start, no matter their background,” said Myhre.Oona’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/oona-myhre

