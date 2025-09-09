KJC Marketing Welcomes OU Tennis Star Bruno Nhavene as New NIL Spokesperson

OU tennis star Bruno Nhavene, the new spokesperson for KJC Marketing’s NIL + Yelp growth campaigns.

OU athlete teams up with KJC Marketing to launch NIL + Yelp campaigns, helping Norman businesses build trust and attract customers.

Bruno represents the discipline, focus, and determination that every business owner understands” — Jeremy Carr

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At KJC Marketing Solutions, we’ve always believed in combining fresh energy with proven experience. That’s why we’re excited to announce our newest partnership: OU tennis standout Bruno Nhavene has officially joined KJC as the face of our innovative NIL + Yelp advertising campaigns.Why Bruno?Bruno isn’t just a talented Division I athlete, he’s a competitor who understands what it takes to win. The same discipline he brings to the court is what local businesses bring to their work every day. By partnering with Bruno, we’re showing how an athlete’s drive and credibility can help businesses stand out in a crowded market.Why It Matters for Local BusinessesOur mission is simple: help local businesses grow with smarter Yelp campaigns. By pairing Yelp ads with authentic NIL athlete partnerships, we’re giving business owners a new way to:• Build instant trust with customers• Gain visibility in their community• Stand out from competitors who all look the same onlineBruno represents the next step in that mission. His story connects with the community, and his presence makes every campaign more relatable and powerful.A Message From KJC“Bruno represents the discipline, focus, and determination that every business owner understands,” said Jeremy Carr, CEO of KJC Marketing Solutions. “Our goal is simple, to help local businesses win. By pairing Bruno’s story with the reach of Yelp, we’re giving businesses in Norman and Moore a chance to stand out and attract more customers immediately.”What’s NextOver the coming weeks, we’ll be spotlighting Bruno in local campaigns and showcasing how NIL + Yelp can transform the way businesses market themselves. We’re hand-selecting a small group of local businesses to be part of Bruno’s first campaign.👉 If you’d like your business considered, reach out to us at growth@mykjc.com or visit kjcmarketing.solutions to learn more.About KJC Marketing SolutionsKJC Marketing Solutions helps businesses across the U.S. maximize their Yelp ad spend, stand out in competitive markets, and leverage athlete partnerships for authentic community connection. With more than 25 years of business ownership experience and a unique NIL + Yelp strategy, KJC delivers real results that matter

