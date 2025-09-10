Next Level Hospice Care Pledges $35,000 to Local Charities in 2025

Jana Gables, Owner of Next Level Hospice Care, presents a $30,000 check to Dennis Turnipseed, Executive Director of Eyes On Me, as part of the company’s 2025 commitment to supporting faith-based nonprofits serving at-risk youth and vulnerable communities.

Next Level Hospice Care, a locally owned, Christian-based, and woman-led hospice provider, gives back to the local community in 2025 with $35,000 in donations.

Supporting Eyes On Me and Elijah Rising aligns perfectly with our mission to serve with compassion and faith. These organizations embody the heart of what it means to uplift vulnerable people.” — Jana Gables, Owner and Administrator of Next Level Hospice Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Hospice Care , a locally owned, Christian-based, and woman-led hospice provider, is pleased to announce its commitment to giving back to the local community in 2025 with donations totaling more than $35,000. The donations will be directed to two important nonprofit organizations that align with the company’s shared values of compassion and service to others: Eyes On Me , a charity benefiting at-risk children, and Elijah Rising , a nonprofit dedicated to ending sex trafficking and supporting survivors."Supporting Eyes On Me and Elijah Rising aligns perfectly with our mission to serve with compassion and faith,” Jana Gables, Owner and Administrator of Next Level Hospice Care, said. “These organizations embody the heart of what it means to uplift vulnerable people — especially children — and restore hope in our community."As a faith-driven organization, Next Level Hospice Care understands the importance of making a positive, lasting impact on those who need it most. The company is proud to support Eyes On Me and Elijah Rising, two organizations that focus on people’s well-being, transforming lives with a foundation of Christian values."We are deeply grateful for Next Level Hospice Care’s generosity and partnership. Their support empowers us to continue serving and nurturing at-risk youth and their families through faith-based initiatives and practical programs, creating real transformation in Houston’s toughest neighborhoods," said Dennis Turnipseed, Executive Director of Eyes On Me.Micah Gamboa, Executive Director of Elijah Rising, added, "Next Level Hospice Care’s commitment to ending human trafficking and supporting survivors strengthens our efforts to bring restoration and freedom. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of women and families impacted by exploitation."The company’s overall charitable giving commitment includes both direct contributions and event sponsorships. For example, it has purchased a table at the Elija Rising Gala, taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on September 11, 2025, at Luxtrium in Houston. Tickets are available here. It has also secured a table for the Eyes on Me Gala, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on September 16, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency West Houston. Tickets for that event are available here.These contributions support initiatives that underscore Next Level Hospice Care’s commitment to fostering meaningful change and advancing its mission of caring for the whole person—body, mind, and spirit.About Eyes on MeFounded in 2008 by Bobby “Tre9” Herring, Eyes On Me is a Christ-centered organization transforming Houston communities. Starting as a weekly "Hip Hop Hope" outreach, it now offers discipleship, mentorship, and support to underserved neighborhoods. Through faith-based programs, it helps individuals learn vocational skills, develop God-given talents, build relationships within the community, and meet basic needs. Eyes On Me believes true transformation comes from both physical, spiritual and emotional restoration and empowers people to impact their communities through a reproducible discipleship model. Visit https://www.eyesonmeinc.com/ to learn more.About Elijah RisingFounded in 2012, Elijah Rising is a faith-based organization focused on ending sex trafficking in Houston. Beginning as a prayer gathering, it expanded awareness efforts with Van Tours, public prayers, and a Sex Trafficking Museum. The group conducts over 36 annual outreaches, providing resources and support to women escaping the sex industry. Through its Restorative Care Program (ERRC), survivors receive housing, education, mental health care, and career development. Elijah Rising is dedicated to restoring lives, empowering women, and driving lasting change. Learn more at https://elijahrising.org/ About Next Level Hospice CareEstablished in March 2023, Next Level Hospice Care has rapidly earned a reputation for excellence in compassionate end-of-life care. The organization achieved a significant milestone by receiving a deficiency-free compliance review from the state, reflecting its unwavering commitment to quality and regulatory standards. A proud member of the Texas-New Mexico Hospice Association, Next Level Hospice Care is dedicated to continuous improvement and expanding its services to meet the growing needs of the community in the Houston area. For more information, please visit nextlevelhospice.com.

