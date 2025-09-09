French Photographer Philippe Paquet’s Mongolia Exhibition Debuts at the National Museum of World Cultures in Mexico City

Opening reception invitation

Mongolia: From the Gobi Desert to the Altai Mountains” opens as MNCM’s first Mongolian exhibition, celebrating 50 years of Mexico and Mongolia diplomatic ties

My goal with cultural portraiture is to reveal how rich and fascinating different cultures truly are. When we know and appreciate others, the world transforms into a realm of connection and wonder.” — Philippe Paquet, French photographer and Cultural Award recipient

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French photographer Philippe Paquet's exhibition "Mongolia: From the Gobi Desert to the Altai Mountains" made its world debut August 14, 2025, at Mexico City's National Museum of World Cultures (Museo Nacional de las Culturas del Mundo, MNCM). This exhibition, featuring 25 photographs, marks the first Mongolia exhibition in the museum's storied history and celebrates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Mongolia.

The opening drew a distinguished international gathering, including United States Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson, Romanian Ambassador Marius Gabriel Lazurca, Libyan Ambassador Sana El Mansouri, and diplomatic representatives from Cuba, Spain, and Portugal, underscoring this cultural debut's significance as a bridge between nations and continents.

Paquet's odyssey across Mongolia's vast territories, from the imposing dunes of Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park to the rugged Altai Mountains of Bayan-Ölgii Province, captures not merely the grandeur of untamed wilderness, but the profound humanity of nomadic Mongols and Kazakhs who have lived in harmony with golden eagles, Bactrian camels, and hardy horses for millennia. His lens reveals Kazakh eagle hunters practicing ancient falconry in wool deel and furs and horsemen displaying breathtaking mastery across endless steppes.

During the inauguration, Paquet received the Cultural Envoy of Mongolia Award, presented by Gankhuyag Natsag, Cultural Envoy of Mongolia, who praised his photography as “images that captured not only Mongolian landscapes and traditions, but also its heart and soul. Cultural events such as these open new doors for friendship and cooperation through the universal language of art.”

José Luis Perea González, Technical Secretary of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia, INAH), described the exhibition as “a horizon without fences, where the glow of the dunes merges with the peaks of the Altai. Thanks to the talent of Philippe Paquet, we enter the heart of Mongolia. His lens does not only capture images, it accompanies stories. What you will see here is desert, steppe, and mountain woven into a visual tapestry that invites us to contemplate, to listen, and to feel.”

Alejandra Gómez Colorado, Director of MNCM, highlighted the historic nature of the debut: “Never before had we presented an exhibition on Mongolia. Philippe Paquet’s images are truly sublime, opening a journey of discovery into that vast country of Asia. When I see his photographs, I think of Mongolia’s open horizons and infinite skies, and I am reminded that humanity still has extraordinary ways of resolving itself. This museum exists to share those realities, and this exhibition fulfills that mission beautifully.”

Enrique Arturo Gutiérrez López Portillo, Honorary Consul of Mongolia in Mexico, noted: “Philippe Paquet shares with us a narrative that surprises, invites us to contemplate, and carries us from the vast deserts of Gobi to the towering Altai. His work captures the essence of Mongolian life, a country of majestic landscapes and millenary traditions, and celebrates the unity of two cultures on opposite sides of the world.”

Exhibition Details:

• Venue: National Museum of World Cultures

• Location: Moneda 13, Historic Center, Mexico City

• Dates: August 14, 2025 – January 2026

• Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Admission: Free

Organized by INAH, in collaboration with the Embassy of Mongolia in the United States and the Consulate of Mongolia in Mexico. Under the patronage of the Honorary Consul of Mongolia in Mexico, Enrique Arturo Gutiérrez López Portillo.

About the Artist:

Paris born, with time in the United Kingdom before settling in Los Angeles, Philippe Paquet is known for museum quality printmaking across archival pigment, chromogenic, silver gelatin, and platinum and palladium processes. Informed by extensive travels, his work spans Mongolia’s eagle hunters and yet to be public works depicting intimately Mexico’s vibrant Catrinas, Norway’s fjords, Peru’s Andean peaks, Bolivia’s salt flats, Papua New Guinea’s remote communities, and compelling urban studies of Los Angeles, together with Mexico’s folklore. Paquet’s photographs have appeared in Mexican national media and are held in institutional collections such as the permanent collection of San Francisco's International Museum of Dance, resonating with international audiences and positioning him as a photographer of global significance worthy of major museum and gallery representation.

Inauguracion Mongolia - Museo Nacional de las Culturas del Mundo INAH

