Jodie Kirchofner Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jodie Kirchofner, multi-passionate entrepreneur and educator, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how love, purpose, and creativity shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Kirchofner explores the power of leading with love, and breaks down how empowering others and creating spaces where people feel seen can drive lasting impact.“Empowering others is the most powerful form of leadership,” said Kirchofner.Jodie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jodie-kirchofner

