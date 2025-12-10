Moniesha Shorter Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moniesha Shorter, founder of Cornerstone Creative Group, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how resilience, strategy, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship can turn adversity into opportunity and impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Shorter explores what it really takes to succeed as an entrepreneur, and breaks down how clarifying your brand voice, refining your core offer, and leveraging smart systems and AI can help you validate ideas, attract the right clients, and scale with intention.“Equity isn’t a niche issue, it’s a community investment,” said Shorter.Moniesha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/moniesha-shorter

