Merlin Asset Management Earns 4-Star Distinction on PSN Top Guns List; Firm Honored for 12th Consecutive Year

Merlin Asset Management Recognized for Multiple Strategies on PSN Top Guns List; Flagship MO25M Strategy Ranks Among Top 10 Performers Over Three Years

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merlin Asset Management , an independent investment firm specializing in innovative growth strategies, today announced it has again been named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns list of best-performing strategies for the second quarter of 2025. This marks the 12th consecutive year Merlin has been recognized on the quarterly list published by PSN, a service from leading investment data provider Zephyr.The firm's flagship Merlin Focused Growth MO25M strategy earned a coveted PSN Top Guns 4-Star rating for its strong long-term performance. The 4-Star rating signifies that the strategy achieved top ten returns within its peer universe for the three years ending June 30, 2025.“Earning a PSN Top Guns 4-Star award for our Focused Growth MO25M strategy underscores the strength of our disciplined investment process,” said Michael Obuchowski, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Merlin Asset Management. “Our proprietary Merlin Investment Process combines bottom-up analysis, thematic top-down evaluation, and quantitative screening to identify unique opportunities while mitigating cognitive biases. This recognition validates our long-term, conviction-driven approach.”In addition to the 4-Star recognition, Merlin Focus SMID Cap Growth MSMID25 and Merlin SMID Cap Growth MSMID50 strategies were recognized as PSN Top Guns for their top ten returns for the quarter within the Small-Mid Growth Universe.“Navigating the second quarter required both conviction and agility in the face of significant market shifts,” said Obuchowski. “This recognition from Zephyr highlights our team’s ability to find exceptional, innovative companies and build concentrated, high-conviction portfolios that perform for our clients.”"Q2 2025 combined unprecedented volatility with surprising resilience, requiring managers to demonstrate conviction and agility," said Nick Williams, Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr. “PSN Top Guns managers excelled by navigating significant market leadership shifts, maintaining discipline during turbulence, while capitalizing on opportunities. Their performance highlights the distinct value of active management in SMAs as markets responded to evolving economic conditions and policy changes.”To learn more about Merlin's award-winning strategies and unique investment process, visit our newly redesigned website at www.merlinam.com Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp About Merlin Asset ManagementMerlin Asset Management is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm. Merlin Asset Management builds concentrated, high-conviction portfolios of the world's most innovative growth companies. Our approach is different by design, born from our founder's unique journey from clinical psychology to finance. We blend a rigorous, data-driven investment process with insights from neuroscience to mitigate the cognitive biases that often hinder performance and to identify opportunities others may miss. The result is a suite of benchmark-agnostic, low-turnover strategies built to deliver superior, long-term returns.About PSNFor over four decades, PSN has been a premier resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. The PSN SMA database comprises over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 years of data.Visit PSN online to learn more.

