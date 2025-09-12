South Carolina Hip Hop Artist "864Kuntry"

If A Hip Hop Artist Was To Come And Take Hip Hop Culture By Storm With Flawless Lyrism And Versatility, That Artist Would Be "864Kuntry"

UNION, SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina Indie Hip Hop Artist "864Kuntry" releases his highly anticipated Single/Video “Air”. “Air” is a Strip Club/Gentlemen’s Club Song, that is sure to make waves in the Hip Hop Community and Beyond. This song was produced by young upcoming Artist/Engineer Kaleb “Kaleb Woya” Gary, and Chief Engineer Doug “Carolina Hitmaker” Long, mixed and mastered this special track to a professional level. The video to “Air” was shot by well known Videographer Abdul “Voicebox” Blue, who has worked with many staples, who rank highly in the Hip Hop World. "864Kuntry" will be a mainstay in Hip Hop, once "Air" reaches the masses, and is sure to be a fan favorite for a variety of listeners. “Air” is set to release on ALL Streaming/Video Platforms on Friday September 12th 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.