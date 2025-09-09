Drymaster Raises the Bar with Transparent, Five-Star Commercial & Home Services

Drymaster owners Sally and Brandon Brubaker with their twins, at the Coeur D' Alene Idaho 4th of July Parade, celebrating community while showcasing their five-star home and commercial services. Drymaster Before>After Carpet Cleaning Drymaster Before>After Dryer Vent Cleaning

LIBERTY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drymaster, the trusted name in professional carpet, air duct, and property care services, is proud to celebrate its growth and continued commitment to quality service. Originally founded in Rathdrum, Idaho, Drymaster now operates locally out of Liberty Lake, Washington—continuing to serve the same surrounding communities across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.With a strong reputation backed by consistent 5-star Google reviews, Drymaster has become a leader in the industry by combining honesty, reliability, and results.“Our team takes pride in treating every home and business like it’s our own,” said Sally Brubaker, owner of Drymaster. “Commercial properties are where we really shine, business owners trust us to keep their facilities clean, healthy, and welcoming. But whether it’s a corporate office or a family living room, our promise is the same: five-star service with no surprises.”Customers echo this commitment. One recent Google reviewer wrote:“Our office carpets and ducts have never looked better! The airflow is finally consistent, the whole building feels fresher, and the team was professional from start to finish. We’ll definitely be using Drymaster again for our business.”Drymaster provides a full suite of services, with a particular expertise in commercial property care while still serving residential clients:-Carpet cleaning & restoration-Air duct and dryer vent cleaning-Upholstery and tile care-Comprehensive property services for both businesses and homesFrom improving airflow in large office buildings to restoring carpets in local family homes, Drymaster’s professionalism and customer-first approach have earned glowing praise. Businesses, in particular, value the company’s reliability, flexible scheduling, and ability to handle high-demand environments with ease.With its Liberty Lake location, Drymaster continues to serve Spokane Valley, Coeur d’Alene, and neighboring communities, delivering five-star care for both commercial and residential spaces.

