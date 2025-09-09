Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Town of Richmond Water System and Town of Hopkinton Water System

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting consumers of the Town of Richmond water system (PWS ID# RI1000040) and Town of Hopkinton water system (PWSID# RI2980473) that they should boil their water before consuming it. The water system is also communicating this precautionary boil water advisory to consumers directly.

A precautionary boil water advisory is issued due to the presence of an unsafe condition. The Town of Richmond determined that an adequate sanitary seal was not being maintained on its Kingstown Road storage tank. This can allow bacteria to enter the system.

Testing did not indicate the presence of E. coli in the water system or the water system sources. (E.coli bacteria is the main concern in instances of potential water system contamination.) However, a group of bacteria called total coliforms was present. These bacteria exist naturally in the environment and are not harmful to humans, but can indicate the presence of other pathogens. The Town of Richmond will continue assessing to determine if conditions in water treatment or distribution systems represent a health concern.

Roughly 2,796 consumers are served by the Town of Hopkinton and Town of Richmond water systems.

Customers of the Town of Hopkinton Water System at the following addresses are impacted by this precautionary boil water advisory:

• Bank Street: Number 10 • Locustville Rd: Number 10, 14 • Main Street: Numbers 995, 996, 999, 1006, 1009, 1017, 1023, 1024, 1026, 1027, 1035, 1036, 1039, 1040, 1044, 1045, 1048, 1050, 1053, 1054, 1059, 1060, 1064, 1066, 1070, 1074, 1078, 1082, 1089, 1090-A, 1093, 1097, 1100, 1105, 1105A, 1110, 1111, 1113, 1114, 1115-A, 1115-B, 1115-C, 1116, 1117, 1119, 1121, 1123, 1125 • Spring Street: Numbers 1, 8 • Thelma Drive: Numbers 15, 20

Customers of the Town of Richmond Water System at the following addresses are impacted by this precautionary boil water advisory:

• Beverly Lane: Numbers 2, 4 • Bridge Street: Number 8 • Buttonwoods Road: Number 4 • Canob Lane: Numbers 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25 • Cards Farm Drive: Number 3 • Chariho Drive: Numbers 2, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 • Deerfield Drive: Numbers 1, 8, 15 • Jupiter Lane: Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17 • K G Ranch Road: Numbers 30, 35, 38, 39, 61, 67, 70, 77, 82, 83, 88, 96, 98, 100, 104 • Kingstown Road: Numbers 6, 12, 18, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 46, 54, 58, 66, 71, 73, 87, 91, 93A, 93D, 96, 101, 105, 122, 180 • Main Street: Numbers 1131, 1120, 1122, 1129, 1133, 1135, 1136, 1139, 1141, 1143, 1146, 1147, 1150, 1150A, 1151, 1152, 1155, 1158, 1167, 1171, 1175, 1187, 1190, 1199, 1200, 1203, 1209, 1210, 1214, 1219 • Meadowbrook Road: Numbers 2, 4, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 22, 23 • Nooseneck Hill: Numbers 6, 9, 11, 13, 17, 21, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 37, 37A, 41, 43, 47, 49, 51, 54, 73, 78, 85 • Ocean State Furniture • Old Kenyon Road: Numbers 10, 18, 25 • Pinehaven Drive: Numbers 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 • Richmond Market • Richmond Elementary • Springbrook Road: Number 2 • Spring Green Drive: Numbers 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 • Store 2827 • Stilson Road: Numbers 1, 5, 12, 39, 42, 47, 59, 62, 68, 75 • Tall Timbers Drive: Number 1 • Whispering Pine: Numbers 5, 6, 11, 12, 17, 18, 20 • Wildwood Court: Numbers 2, 3 • Wood River Drive: Number 2

All water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, consumers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water.?

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Additional guidance is available online. RIDOH is communicating guidance to restaurants and other food establishments in the area. (Guidance for food establishments is also available online.)?

Consumers should continue to boil their water until the Town of Richmond water system repairs the storage tank. Once this is done, the water system will disinfect the system (within safe levels) and test the water (at least two consecutive samples collected 24 hours apart at the storage tank and one sample at each of the system's routine sampling sites). RIDOH will review and approve water sample test results. Once the repairs on the storage tank are complete and acceptable sample results are received by RIDOH, RIDOH will announce when the advisory is lifted. Consumers will also be directly notified by the water system when the advisory is lifted.

Contaminated water can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.?

A health care provider should be contacted if someone is on this water systems and has diarrhea and any of the following symptoms:

• Fever over 101.5° F, measured orally • Blood in the stool • Prolonged vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down (which can lead to dehydration) • Signs of dehydration, including a decrease in urination, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up • Diarrheal illness that lasts more than 3 days

Consumers with questions can call Town of Richmond, at 401-667-7463 extension 101.