NUJ statement – reporting on assisted dying legislation

Delegates at DM2025 passed a resolution to produce guidance to support members with reporting on legislation in connection with assisted dying.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) bill is a Private Members’ Bill that had its third reading on 20 June 2025, narrowly being voted to the next stage by 23 votes. It will receive its Second Reading in the Lords on 12 September. In due course it will return to the Commons for a final vote.

In Scotland the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is currently delayed, having passed its first reading in May 2025. In 2024, the Irish Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality re-examined the issue of assisted dying, with a report recommending decriminalisation of assisted suicide. The Assisted Dying Bill 2024 lapsed with the dissolution of the Dáil. There are no plans to change the law on assisted dying in Northern Ireland.

Assisted dying legislation exists in a number of countries around the world.

The definition of terminal illness varies between jurisdictions, with the Westminster legislation based on a 6-month prognosis of Terminal Illness and the proposed Scottish legislation being broader. There are also differences in the level of safeguards incorporated, with the proposed Scottish legislation containing more robust safeguards.

Reporting:

This is a highly emotive and nuanced issue to report on. The principles or ‘moral’ case for or against assisted dying don’t exist in a vacuum. Journalists are encouraged to understand the content of the legislation and wider social issues that affect disabled people’s lives.

Following the passing of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, there will be further challenges for reporting on the issue, including following its passage through the Lords, covering the detail of guidance, safeguards and the implementation of the legislation and covering the first cases of assisted dying as they eventually take place. Future attempts to amend or expand the legislation would also require close and fair scrutiny.

When reporting, seek to:

Include a range of voices of those directly affected by the legislation, especially disabled people, and recognise that no individual can represent an entire and diverse group. Acknowledge complexity and nuance in individuals’ experiences and views.

Be aware of different ethical and legal nuances, especially across the UK. Avoid sensationalising stories or headlines. See the NUJ Code of Conduct, which advises members, and other journalists, on how to carry out their work ethically.

Be mindful of balancing the views of campaign groups and representative organisations.

Framing narratives:

Balanced against the argument for choice over how to die is the need for support to live well and to be protected from coercion.

Recognise that Assisted Dying legislation is being debated at a time when welfare cuts are progressing and negative portrayals about disabled people are problematic. See a recent NUJ statement on this issue. This can reduce agency and increase dependency and external pressure on people to choose assisted dying.

Understand the Social Model of Disability, which is a framework for understanding and expressing the barriers disabled people face in their daily lives. It places a collective responsibility on society to support disabled people’s access and inclusion.

It can be easy to make judgements and assumptions about the value and quality of life of disabled people and people living with terminal illness. It is vital to recognise the important roles and value that disabled people bring to their families, friends and communities.

Disabled people’s lives can be rich and meaningful with the right support and information and we encourage journalists to challenge negative societal attitudes when reporting on assisted dying.

Briefings:

Disabled People Against Cuts

Inclusion Scotland

Dignity in Dying

