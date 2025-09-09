The Rural WAVE: establishing relationships

The Rural WAVE (Wellness and Veteran Engagement) Initiative helps to provide a renewed sense of purpose for rural Veterans. By leveraging relationships with local Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and non-profits, it encourages Veterans in rural areas to take part in activities like volunteering and community service to help them connect with people in their communities and enhance their overall quality of life. The project was also selected as the 2025 Community Partnership Challenge winner.

Another Rural WAVE partner located at the John J Pershing VA Medical Center is a local chapter called Undersea Warriors (UW) and is led by VA staff members Lotoya Halliburton, Zachary Lafferty and Issac Ballow. UW serves all Veterans and first responders recovering from PTSD, anxiety or depression. The program connects participants with certified divers for recreational and/or adaptive scuba diving experiences, fostering a sense of peace, belonging and purpose. Veterans are referred to the program by their counselors at the John J Pershing VA Medical Center.

“Initially, I was hesitant. The thought of breathing underwater through a tube did not sound like something I wanted to do… [Diving instructor] took us step by step through the process of breathing through the regulator, donning the mask and fins, and going for a little swim in the pool… it was such a good feeling. It’s amazing to have an activity that replaces the monsters in your head and your heart with peace and wonder and tranquility. Thank you,” said a Veteran participant in Undersea Warriors.

“I’ve been a fireman [and Veteran] for 27 years and I’ve seen some things that I can’t unsee. So, I’m writing this letter to let you know about my experience… The diving made my mind at peace; it makes you think about your breathing and taking in the sights. My diving buddy and I liked diving so much that we signed up to do the advanced dive class. I truly believe the Undersea Warriors program will help with my PTSD and I highly recommend it to anyone who may be going through any kind of PTSD,” said another Veteran participant in Undersea Warriors.

After several years of successful partnership with the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), the Office of Rural Health will transition permanent ownership of the initiative to CDCE beginning in October 2025.