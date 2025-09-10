Best of Westchester: Curated Art

Ana Zampino O'Neill and Sarah Bauer are sisters and co-founders of Atelier Modern.

Atelier Modern was named Best of Westchester 2025 for Curated Art by Westchester Magazine. The gallery offers a robust calendar of free events to meet artists.

People come to us for guidance they can trust. From a first print to an heirloom piece, we help clients find art that feels like them.” — Ana Zampino O’Neill

LARCHMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atelier Modern has been named Best of Westchester 2025 for Curated Art by Westchester Magazine, honoring the gallery’s quietly rigorous approach to collecting and design. Founded by sisters Sarah Bauer (civic leadership, retail curation) and Ana Zampino O’Neill (fine art, global collecting), Atelier Modern blends gallery, home store, and design studio—making art feel at home, and at any budget.“People come to us for guidance they can trust,” added co-founder Ana Zampino O’Neill. “From a first print to an heirloom piece, we help clients find art that feels like them.”“Atelier Modern was built on a simple idea: everyday living deserves beautiful, thoughtful objects,” said co-founder Sarah Bauer. “This recognition affirms that collecting can be both discerning and deeply personal.”The gallery features a rotating program of emerging and established artists, with works by iconic names including Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Pablo Picasso, and Sam Francis alongside contemporary voices. Original works begin around $100, ensuring access for new collectors while sustaining a serious program for seasoned buyers.As a community hub, Atelier Modern hosts artist receptions and partners with local cultural organizations. In 2024, the gallery commissioned a holiday piece by Jill Krutick through the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce. This year, O’Neill will co-chair the Larchmont Arts Fair and host an in-gallery Q&A with world-renowned embroiderer Young Yang Chung. Atelier Modern also sponsors the 63rd annual Armonk Outdoor Art Show.Fall Events (subject to change):Sept 25 — Young Yang Chung: Art TalkOct 4 — Jenny Flexner Reinhardt & Antoinette Wysocki: Artist ReceptionNov 1 — Adina Andrus: Artist ReceptionDec 13 — Lily Perry: Artist ReceptionArtists past and present are available via the gallery’s online store, which extends visibility beyond in-person shows. The site also features curated home objects and a design journal with collector tips. Join the Curator’s Circle (free newsletter) for event invites and new-in releases. Details and RSVP: https://www.atelier-modern.com/pages/events-curated-art-design-experiences About Atelier ModernAtelier Modern brings together fine art, sculptural design, and personalized advisory to help clients live with intention—and make everyday spaces feel elevated and effortless. The Larchmont-based gallery works with iconic and emerging artists, offers art advisory and styling, and curates objects with material integrity and emotional resonance. Learn more at www.atelier-modern.com Note to editors: High-resolution images and interview requests available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.