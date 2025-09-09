OK2StandUP Inc. Selected to Exhibit OK2StandUP System at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

OK2StandUP Inc. selected by Vizient to present its AI-driven fall prevention system with real-time alerts that improve patient safety.

BEDFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OK2StandUP Inc. has been selected to exhibit OK2StandUP System, a breakthrough real time AI-powered fall prevention system, at the VizientInnovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.The OK2StandUP System uses predictive AI to generate real-time alerts within 3 to 6 seconds after a patient initiates movement to sit up, enabling timely staff intervention before a potential fall occurs.By providing an early notification window, the system enhances patient safety, reduces fall-related injuries, and supports nurse responsiveness—without relying on video surveillance or audible alarms, preserving both privacy and workflow integrity.“We’re excited to bring the OK2StandUP System to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Dr. Eunice Yang , CEO of OK2StandUP. “Our AI-powered wearable helps care teams prevent falls in real time—improving safety, outcomes, and efficiency across the healthcare continuum.”“The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to invite OK2StandUP to the Exchange.”The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by client-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.###OK2StandUP Inc. is a medical device company leveraging real-time machine learning to deliver the fastest and most accurate alerts to care teams. Our mission is to improve quality of life through innovative, patient-centered solutions that enhance safety, support caregivers, and drive better care outcomes.



