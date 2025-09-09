Tony Reardon Joins PayAssure as Senior Advisor to Support Government Employees Facing Looming Shutdowns

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayAssure , the nation’s trusted resource for paycheck protection and earned wage access for federal workers, announced today that Tony Reardon, former National President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), has joined the organization as Senior Advisor. His appointment comes at a critical moment as the nation once again faces the threat of a federal government shutdown.Reardon dedicated more than three decades to representing federal employees, serving as NTEU’s National President from 2015 until his retirement in 2023. During his tenure, he guided the union through some of the most challenging times in its history: a 35-day shutdown that left federal employees struggling without pay, mounting challenges on workplace protections, and the global COVID-19 pandemic. He championed historic wins for federal employees, including paid parental leave, the largest pay raise in two decades, expanded telework, and increased resources for frontline agencies.“As someone who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with federal workers during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, I witnessed the sleepless nights and impossible choices families face when their income disappears overnight,” said Tony Reardon. “That’s why I’ve joined PayAssure. No federal employee or their family should suffer financial devastation because of political gridlock. This resource is here to provide peace of mind and a measure of security.”PayAssure’s platform is open for pre-registrations and provides paycheck protection and earned wage access designed specifically for government employees whose livelihoods are threatened during shutdowns. To strengthen its reach, PayAssure has partnered with TruLata Solutions, a leader in communications and digital infrastructure, to connect quickly with employees who may be impacted.“Tony brings unparalleled credibility, compassion, and experience to this mission,” said Gregg Whittaker, Founder of PayAssure. “With his leadership, we’re not just offering a financial product, we’re delivering a lifeline. We call on every union to leverage this resource for its members and on legislators to spread the word. Help is here, and it’s ready before the shutdown clock runs out.”“At TruLata, we believe communication is the bridge between solutions and the people who need them most,” said Trace Gordon, CEO of TruLata. “Our role is to make sure that every government employee at risk of missing a paycheck knows that PayAssure is available. Families can’t wait until the crisis hits; they need to be equipped now. We are proud to stand alongside PayAssure and Tony Reardon in ensuring that message gets through loud and clear.”A Plea to Unions and LawmakersPayAssure urges unions, professional associations, and elected officials to act swiftly. By amplifying this resource, unions can shield members from financial uncertainty, and lawmakers can ensure families are protected rather than punished by political stalemates.“In times of crisis, solidarity matters most,” Reardon added. “Unions, elected officials, and community leaders, help us support federal workers. Together we can prepare, protect, and empower the workers and families who dedicate their lives to public service.”To pre-register for PayAssure support visit www.payassure.us About PayAssurePayAssure is a financial access platform dedicated to providing paycheck protection and earned wage access to government employees impacted by shutdowns and disruptions. By combining financial tools with trusted partnerships, PayAssure ensures families are protected from the devastating ripple effects of political gridlock. www.payassure.us About Tony ReardonTony Reardon served as National President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) from 2015–2023, representing 150,000 federal employees nationwide. He is widely respected for his advocacy during the 2018–2019 government shutdown and for securing historic workplace benefits for federal workers.About TruLata ServicesTruLata Services is a communications and infrastructure firm dedicated to delivering innovative messaging and outreach solutions. Their expertise helps ensure vital resources connect with the people who need them most. www.trulata.com

