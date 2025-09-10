Humor Expert says: 'Cracking Up' is the Answer to 'Quiet Cracking'

Adam Christing, Author of "The Laughter Factor"

Author of The Laughter Factor says workplace leaders must put humor back to work.

Humor is a Shortcut to Trust” — Adam Christing

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across America’s remote and in-person workplaces, a silent crisis is spreading: “Quiet Cracking.” Employees are showing up, but they’re emotionally exhausted, slowly disengaging, and quietly burning out. A recent Gallup State of the Global Workforce report reveals troubling trends: 60% of employees now say they feel “emotionally detached” from their jobs, and half report experiencing constant stress. Adam Christing , humor expert, keynote speaker, and author of The Laughter Factor: The 5 Humor Tactics to Link, Lift, and Lead (Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Sept. 16), believes there’s a surprising antidote: laughter. “Today, many are cracking on the inside,” says Christing. “But the solution isn’t working harder — it’s cracking up together. Leaders who weave healthy, inclusive humor into their culture unlock connection, creativity, and resilience faster.”Recently, on Harvard Business Review’s popular IdeaCast , Christing shared this insight: “A leader’s role is to build trust. And humor is a shortcut to trust.” That perspective is central to his book, where he outlines five “Laugh Languages” — Surprise!, Poke, In-Jokes, Wordplay, and Amplify — good, clean humor tactics leaders can harness to bring people together with more play and camaraderie. “A work culture without laughter is a culture at risk,”Christing explains. “When teams laugh together, they feel more present and celebrated. Laughter isn’t fluff — it’s a winning people strategy.” This approach resonates with workplace leaders like Nikki Sneed, a strategist with RevPartners: “I've always made it a point to laugh with my partners at RP. If people feel comfortable enough to laugh with you, they'll feel much more comfortable taking your suggestions and strategy.” Christing says this is exactly the point: “Humor breaks down walls. It creates openness. When employees feel safe to laugh, they feel safe to engage.”The Laughter Factor equips leaders with practical ways to spark that openness — from building a sense of belonging with inside jokes to amplifying stories that inspire. As Christing puts it: “We hunger for humor. Leaders who make room for laughter don’t just improve morale — they create workplaces where people want to stay, grow, and thrive.”About Adam ChristingChristing is a humor expert, keynote speaker, and president of CleanComedians.com.The Laughter Factor: The 5 Humor Tactics to Link, Lift, and Lead will be released by Berrett-Koehler Publishers on September 16, 2025. Christing offers leaders a free 4-min quiz to discover their natural humor style.Website: TheLaughterFactor.com

See The Laughter Factor in Action:

