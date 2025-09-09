MDC hosts two archery programs in Kirksville Sept. 27

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn how to shoot archery Sept. 27 at the MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. There will be two afternoon sessions. The first session will be from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. and the second from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Archery is a safe and fun sport for everyone. All levels of abilities are welcome, but these programs are geared for novices ages 10 and older. All equipment will be provided, and one-on-one instruction will be available. Participants are asked to wear sturdy, closed toe shoes.

Register for the first program at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okq. Register for the second program at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okp. Questions about these programs can be sent to Holly Whitacre at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 S. Baltimore in Kirksville.