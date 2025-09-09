New Hampshire’s First Youth Pheasant Hunting Weekend Is September 27–28

CONTACT:

Brett Ferry: 603-744-5470

NHFG Wildlife Division: 603-271-2461

September 9, 2025

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s Youth Pheasant Hunting Weekend will be held statewide on Saturday and Sunday, September 27–28, 2025. Participating youth must be aged 15 or younger and must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult aged 18 or older. Accompanying adults must possess a current hunting license and pheasant permit and are prohibited from carrying a firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow that could otherwise lawfully be used for hunting. Adult participants may accompany no more than two youths, and all youths must comply with all other requirements for the harvest of pheasant. The Granite State’s regular pheasant season opens on October 1.



“This new youth weekend is a great way for experienced wing shooters to get young people interested in pheasant hunting,” said Brett Ferry, Pheasant Project Leader for the NH Fish and Game Department. “It provides new hunters the chance to head into the field in a low-pressure atmosphere, get the dogs ready for the coming season, and have some fun.”

Please note that only select sites will be stocked for this special youth weekend and that all regular pheasant season regulations, including stocking and shooting hours, apply. To learn more about pheasant hunting in New Hampshire and for a list of sites stocked for the 2025 Youth Pheasant Hunt Weekend, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/nh-pheasant-stocking.

