Cygnus Compliance Names Sanjay Agarwal CFOO as Firm Accelerates Growth Following Rebrand & Open Compliance Suite Launch

Sanjay Agarwal, Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Cygnus Compliance

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cygnus Compliance is proud to announce the appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Chief Financial & Operating Officer. Sanjay’s arrival marks a pivotal moment in the firm’s journey, following the unveiling of its bold new brand identity, the launch of the Open Compliance Suite (OCS) platform, and continued expansion with leading financial institutions.With more than 25 years of global finance and operations leadership, Sanjay brings a unique blend of big-company rigor and entrepreneurial agility. His career spans senior roles at Ernst & Young, GE Capital, GE Healthcare, Capgemini, Conduent, Tata Consultancy Services, and Kyocera Americas, as well as extensive work with private equity and venture-backed growth firms. He has managed finance organizations ranging from $5M to $2B in revenue, executed numerous M&A transactions from sourcing to integration, and built governance, KPIs, and processes that scale businesses while driving profitability.In his role at Cygnus, Sanjay will focus on driving operational excellence and accelerating the growth of Cygnus Services, while also leveraging his venture capital, startup, and private equity experience to strengthen business processes, enhance valuation, and lead fundraising initiatives. He will also guide the financial and operational strategy for the Open Compliance Suite (OCS), ensuring the product continues to scale and transform the way institutions approach compliance.“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Sanjay to the Cygnus team,” said Mahesh Viswanathan, Co-Founder of Cygnus Compliance. “His experience guiding companies through growth and transformation is exactly what we need as Cygnus expands its reach with Open Compliance Suite. Having him on board ensures we can scale smartly and sustainably.”“Sanjay combines technical expertise with the ability to inspire and partner across teams,” added Rukmini Pappu, Co-Founder of Cygnus Compliance. “As Cygnus grows – from our rebrand to the success of Open Compliance Suite – we need leaders who can keep pace with our vision. Sanjay’s depth of experience and innovative approach make him the perfect fit.”For Sanjay, the timing couldn’t be better:“Cygnus is in such an exciting chapter,” said Sanjay Agarwal. “The rebrand reflects its evolution, the Open Compliance Suite is already transforming the way institutions approach compliance, and the firm’s growth trajectory is undeniable. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the financial and operational foundation for the future.”As CFO and COO, Sanjay will lead the firm’s financial strategy and operational excellence, partnering with leadership to scale the business while delivering on Cygnus Compliance’s mission: bringing clarity, collaboration, and innovation to the future of compliance.About Cygnus ComplianceCygnus Compliance is a regulatory technology and advisory firm helping financial institutions reduce risk, modernize compliance, and respond to regulatory change with confidence. From investigations and model validations to enterprise platform implementation, Cygnus offers deep domain expertise and innovative tools that drive efficiency and transparency across the compliance lifecycle. Learn more at www.cygnuscompliance.com Media Contact:Deana Mary, Cygnus Compliance Chief Marketing ConsultantThe Mary Group Consulting LLC+1 410-925-4546deana.mary@marygroupconsulting.com

