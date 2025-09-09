ViewSonic Introduces an All-in-One 4K Direct View LED Series Designed for Professional AV Environments.
Features
4K UHD resolution with Mini LED delivers ultra-fine detail, vivid color, and deep contrast for premium visual impact
Advanced COB technology ensures enhanced durability with water, dust, and impact resistance—ideal for high-traffic professional spaces
All-in-One integration simplifies installation by combining power, control, image stitching, and display
Energy-efficient design with common cathode LEDs and smart ICs reduces power consumption and supports sustainable operation
Smart collaboration tools include PIP/PBP screen-split modes, LAN control
Wireless content sharing via ViewShare and AirSync. Enjoy effortless screen sharing free from the hassle of cables or adapters with AirSync
Designed for professional environments like boardrooms, training rooms, classrooms, lobbies, and command centers, the LDP Series features picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes, various wireless casting options such as ViewShare and AirSync, and integrated 60-watt speakers for crisp audio during collaborative meetings.
Let us know if you want to dive deeper or see how these displays play in real-world installs. We have examples, and we have the time.
