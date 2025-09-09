ViewSonic Introduces an All-in-One 4K Direct View LED Series Designed for Professional AV Environments.

Viewsonic LDP Series 4K all-in-one Direct View LED display led display lobby videowall display classroom all-in-one-4k-direct-view-led display

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creation Networks in partnership with Viewsonic has made available the new all-in-one-4k-direct-view-led displays. ViewSonic has introduced the LDP Series, a line of 4K all-in-one Direct View LED displays available in 136 -, 163- and 217 -inch sizes. The new models use chip-on-board technology to deliver smaller pixel pitches for higher image clarity, as well as improved durability and energy efficiency.Features4K UHD resolution with Mini LED delivers ultra-fine detail, vivid color, and deep contrast for premium visual impactAdvanced COB technology ensures enhanced durability with water, dust, and impact resistance—ideal for high-traffic professional spacesAll-in-One integration simplifies installation by combining power, control, image stitching, and displayEnergy-efficient design with common cathode LEDs and smart ICs reduces power consumption and supports sustainable operationSmart collaboration tools include PIP/PBP screen-split modes, LAN controlWireless content sharing via ViewShare and AirSync. Enjoy effortless screen sharing free from the hassle of cables or adapters with AirSyncDesigned for professional environments like boardrooms, training rooms, classrooms, lobbies, and command centers, the LDP Series features picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes, various wireless casting options such as ViewShare and AirSync, and integrated 60-watt speakers for crisp audio during collaborative meetings.Let us know if you want to dive deeper or see how these displays play in real-world installs. We have examples, and we have the time.

