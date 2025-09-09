Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,005 in the last 365 days.

ViewSonic Introduces an All-in-One 4K Direct View LED Series Designed for Professional AV Environments.

Viewsonic LDP Series 4K all-in-one Direct View LED display

Viewsonic LDP Series 4K all-in-one Direct View LED display

led display lobby

led display lobby

videowall display classroom

videowall display classroom

all-in-one-4k-direct-view-led display

all-in-one-4k-direct-view-led display

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creation Networks in partnership with Viewsonic has made available the new all-in-one-4k-direct-view-led displays. ViewSonic has introduced the LDP Series, a line of 4K all-in-one Direct View LED displays available in 136-, 163- and 217-inch sizes. The new models use chip-on-board technology to deliver smaller pixel pitches for higher image clarity, as well as improved durability and energy efficiency.

Features

4K UHD resolution with Mini LED delivers ultra-fine detail, vivid color, and deep contrast for premium visual impact
Advanced COB technology ensures enhanced durability with water, dust, and impact resistance—ideal for high-traffic professional spaces
All-in-One integration simplifies installation by combining power, control, image stitching, and display
Energy-efficient design with common cathode LEDs and smart ICs reduces power consumption and supports sustainable operation
Smart collaboration tools include PIP/PBP screen-split modes, LAN control
Wireless content sharing via ViewShare and AirSync. Enjoy effortless screen sharing free from the hassle of cables or adapters with AirSync

Designed for professional environments like boardrooms, training rooms, classrooms, lobbies, and command centers, the LDP Series features picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes, various wireless casting options such as ViewShare and AirSync, and integrated 60-watt speakers for crisp audio during collaborative meetings.

Let us know if you want to dive deeper or see how these displays play in real-world installs. We have examples, and we have the time.

Eric benson
Creation Networks, inc.
+1 925-212-2532
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ViewSonic Introduces an All-in-One 4K Direct View LED Series Designed for Professional AV Environments.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more