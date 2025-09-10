Paradise Acquires Laurie Rowe Communications Inc., Strengthens Tourism Public Relations Roster & Expertise

Laurie Rowe

The acquisition marks a strategic step forward for continued innovation and destination media relations and storytelling scale and reach

Together, we’re expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and shaping the future of tourism storytelling—one powerful partnership at a time.” — Barbara Karasek

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing, Inc. (Paradise), a certified woman-owned nationally recognized full-service marketing agency specializing in tourism and destination marketing, today announced the acquisition of Laurie Rowe Communications, Inc. (LRC), a respected public relations agency known for its deep expertise in destination media relations and storytelling. Terms were not disclosed.

This strategic move marks the launch of a dedicated, stand-alone public relations division within Paradise, significantly expanding its capabilities and positioning the agency as a national leader in travel and tourism public relations. The integration brings LRC’s client portfolio of over 27 destination organizations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia into Paradise’s fold. It also includes eight seasoned Public Relations professionals and the well-regarded Travel Media Pressroom website platform.

Laurie Rowe, founder of LRC, will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Public Relations at Paradise. Working alongside Chief Communications Officer Cris Duschek, Rowe will help lead the expanded Public Relations division, collaborating with Vice President Tara Tufo and Public Relations team members across the United States. Rowe’s leadership will help ensure a seamless transition for clients and staff alike.

The acquisition enhances Paradise’s existing Public Relations portfolio, which already includes Columbia County CVB, Little Rock CVB, Santa Rosa County TDO, Visit Savannah, the St. Petersburg Pier, LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, and Inn on Fifth.

“With this acquisition, Paradise accelerates its growth trajectory as a results-driven leader in destination marketing and public relations,” said Barbara Karasek, CMO and Co-Owner of Paradise. “Laurie and her team bring decades of regional expertise, trusted media relationships, and a track record of measurable success, especially with emerging DMOs. Together, we’re expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and shaping the future of tourism storytelling—one powerful partnership at a time.”

Paradise CEO Mark Jaronski added, “Laurie Rowe has long been a respected name in Southeast PR. Adding LRC to our powerhouse Paradise PR division, backed by the decade of communications experience I enjoyed at Disney and Visit Orlando, represents exponential growth in the value we will deliver to current and future clients nationwide.”

Founded in 2006 and based in Panama City, Florida, Laurie Rowe Communications, Inc. has built a portfolio of dozens of tourism-focused clients throughout the Southeast. For more than 19 years, the agency has helped emerging destinations gain visibility in local, regional, and national media.

“Joining Paradise is truly a dream come true,” said Laurie Rowe, emphasizing that existing clients will see no disruption in service, while gaining the advantage of a stronger, more versatile team. “The PR landscape is constantly evolving. Partnering with a likeminded, growth-driven team was an important step in the service we can provide to our current and prospective clients. Paradise offers the perfect blend of full-service creativity, national recognition, and shared passion for destination marketing. It’s the right move for our people. It is the right move for our destination partners.“

With more than two decades of experience, Paradise delivers integrated marketing strategies for destinations, hotels, attractions, cultural institutions, and culinary brands. Its public relations division includes award-winning writers, publicists, digital content creators, and crisis communication specialists, many of whom have led in-house communications for destination marketing organizations.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in the broader vision we’ve been pursuing since acquiring the agency in 2018,” said Tony Karasek, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Owner of Paradise. “This move strengthens the Paradise brand, expands our team, extends our national reach, and elevates the exceptional results we deliver to our clients.”

About Laurie Rowe & Company

Laurie Rowe Communications, Inc. (LRC) specializes in destination PR and media relations with strategic programs of work that produce targeted, quality earned media results for clients. LRC’s team includes experienced destination marketers (DMOs) who know working with travel media is one of the most powerful tools you can use, for a limited investment, to bring awareness to your destination. We pack a powerful punch by coupling a proven media relations strategy with our philosophy that most destinations, even those with limited budgets, have a special character, local treasures and a unique story to tell. LRC’s expert PR services and long-standing relationships with key travel editors, writers and online specialists mean our media relations are second to none, equaling positive results for you. For more information, please visit https://laurieroweco.com/.

About Paradise

Paradise is a certified woman-owned, award-winning marketing agency known for breaking boundaries and driving measurable growth. Since 2002, we’ve combined digital innovation with data-driven strategies to help elevate brands, strengthen communities, and power tourism economies. Headquartered in Florida with team members across the U.S., we bring a collaborative, hands-on approach to every project. At Paradise, creative problem-solving and future-focused thinking are at the core of everything we do, delivering bold, impactful solutions that make a lasting difference. Since our founding in 2002, Paradise has remained committed to pushing boundaries and partnering for progress. For more information, visit apartnerforgood.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.